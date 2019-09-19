Deaths Death Notices
SIDELL - Dorothy September 17, 2019. Wife of the late Norman Sidell; mother of Scott (Lisa), Sidney (Karen), Steven (Sandy), Louis (Magdalena) and Reba Sidell; sister of the late Sidney Cashton; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Friday 1 PM at New B'rith Sholem Cemetery, Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga, 14225. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
