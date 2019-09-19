SHELDON, Richard Sullivan

SHELDON - Richard Sullivan September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan for 24 years; loving son of Shirleymarie and the late Richard Sheldon; also survived by John B. Zubler and Mark C. Zubler. Visitation, Sunday, September 22, from 3:00-6:30 pm with a Prayer Service to follow at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Family encourages memorials be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com