RICHARDS, Crystal A.

RICHARDS - Crystal A. September 15, 2019, age 38. Daughter of Franklin Richards (Shirley Palmieri) and the late Diane (nee Szwajkowski); sister of Amanda (Scott) Roth; also survived by nieces, nephews and her loving cat Cassie. Visitation Saturday 9-11 AM at the pacer funeral home inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place at 11 AM. Crystal worked for St. John's Lutheran Church in Depew. She was very active in the mental health community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a mental health organization of your choice or to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com