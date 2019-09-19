Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 19, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Mike Royko, born on this date in 1932, “If work is so good, how come they have to pay us to do it?”

REUNION ALERT – Descendants of immigrants from Vallelunga and Caltavutoro, Sicily, are invited to the annual reunion Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 Court St. at South Elmwood Avenue in downtown Buffalo. For more info, call 854-2563.

INTO PRINT – Local writer and lecturer Kathryn Radeff will lead a series of workshops on how to “Get Published” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Williamsville North High School, 1595 Hopkins Road, Amherst. Sessions continue Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. One of Radeff’s stories is included in the latest “Chicken Soul for the Soul” book – “Angels All Around: 101 Inspirational Stories of Miracles, Divine Intervention and Answered Prayers.”

Fee is $79, plus $10 for a Writer’s Market book. Writers at all levels are welcome. To register, call 626-8080. For more info, email communityed@williamsvillek12.org.

HEROIC FIGURES – A new tour, “Women of the Civil War,” debuts Saturday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Docents will lead visitors through a series of scenes that tell the stories of women who played significant roles in the War Between the States.

The one-hour walking tours begin every 30 minutes, starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Reservations are requested. For more info and reservations, call 741-7032.

FLOWER POWER – Pumpkinville, 4830 Sugartown Road, Great Valley, shows off its expanded, two-acre-plus sunflower patch Saturday and Sunday with Sunflower Daze. Visitors can pick their own sunflowers or buy a bunch for $5, benefiting the Pink Pumpkin Project in Olean, which helps local women and men undergoing breast cancer treatments.

New attractions this year also include a historic carousel and a “Birds and Bees” exhibit. Call 699-2205 or visit pumpkinville.com.

AUTHOR, AUTHOR – Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, will host a launch party for retired Buffalo cold case detective Lissa Marie Redmond’s latest book, “A Means to an End,” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Redmond will speak about the book at 5 and 7. For more info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

CANCELED – First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, reports that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Erie County Clerk's office has canceled the Clerk on the Go outreach session scheduled at noon Sunday, following the 11 a.m. worship service.

GET MOVING – The eighth annual Moving Day Buffalo, A Walk for Parkinson’s, hopes to break its record of $113,000 raised last year for the fight against the disease when it steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Erie Community College North in Amherst. Nearly 400 have already registered, including 57 walking teams. Gates open at 9. There also will be live music, exercise demonstration and a kids’ zone. For more info, visit movingdaybuffalo.org.

