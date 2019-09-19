Police: Charred car with 2 bodies driven by child's missing parents

Buffalo police said Thursday they have not identified two bodies found inside a charred vehicle on Monday, but said the rental car was driven from Florida to Buffalo by the missing parents of a 3-year-old boy found sleeping alone on a West Side porch earlier that day.

The missing parents have been identified as Nicole Marie Merced Plaud, 24, and Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, 31.

Also missing was Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, 29, who was identified by police as their friend, according to Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo.

"Potentially all three of them are still alive. We have not identified the people in the vehicle," he said.

"This is still a missing persons investigation ... running alongside with now a homicide investigation," Rinaldo said.

Police said the vehicle arrived at its destination at 2:51 a.m. They released two surveillance videos that showed two people – whom they called people of interest – approaching the white Chrysler Pacifica at 2:54 a.m. Monday, minutes after it was driven into a desolate area off the 100 block of Tonawanda Street.

In a second video, the two people are seen leaving the area near the car at about 3:01 a.m. Monday with the couple's toddler, Noelvin. They are carrying what appear to be gas cans.

Rinaldo pointed out that the surveillance video was shot with no light, but used infrared technology to produce artificial light.

"Therefore, it can distort colors of skin or clothing colors. So I'm asking people not to draw any assumptions as to ethnicity or exactly what the people were wearing," he said.

The video, Rinaldo said, is extremely important to the police department's case.

"It gives us a timeline as to when the fire started. It gives us a timeline of how the child was not inside the vehicle. It gives us now two people who were present when this car started on fire, so it's extremely important to us," Rinaldo said.

He said it is possible that there may be other surveillance footage of the white Pacifica traveling in the city's Riverside neighborhood, particularly in the areas of Tonawanda and Niagara streets.

Rinaldo asked those with surveillance systems in the area to review their footage dating back to 2:30 a.m. Monday, to see if they may have captured the vehicle on tape.

If they do have such footage, he advised them to notify police.

Rinaldo asked anyone with information about the people seen approaching the car in the videos to contact police by calling or texting the department's tip line, at 847-2255.

The missing Florida residents and the toddler were last seen Saturday near Orlando, Fla., and are believed to have arrived in Buffalo late Sunday night, according to police.

Noelvin was found at about 8 a.m. Monday on Potomac Avenue, in good health. The toddler is in the custody of Erie County Child Protective Services.

"We should be thankful the little boy is alive and safe," Rinaldo said, but added that police are determined to arrest whomever caused the deaths of the people in the car.

The remains were found in the burned-out vehicle Monday behind Black Rock Mini Storage on Tonawanda Street.

"We have positively confirmed that there were two bodies inside of that vehicle. We have not yet been able to identify whose remains those are," Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo said he expects it will take police another two to four weeks to identify the bodies.

"I can't stress enough the vehicle was completely incinerated and the contents were nothing but ashes," he said.