Plan your fall weekends with pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Oktoberfests

Smell that? It's apples, cinnamon and everything pumpkin. Autumn is in the air and that means local activities are moving into corn fields and pumpkin patches.

We’ve found a multitude of fall festivals and events throughout the area. Many are packed with activities for the kids like pumpkin decorating, hay rides and petting zoos. Take a look and make your plans - there's enough to keep you busy through Halloween.

Ongoing

The Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival, 11199 Main St., Clarence. Open 10 a.m. to dusk daily through Oct. 31. Free admission weekdays when you can buy seasonal baked goods, candy, cider, pumpkins, gourds, stalks and more; plus visit the petting zoo, hay maze and playground. On Saturdays and Sundays, admission is $8 (ages 2 and younger are admitted free) with expanded activities including children’s crafts, magic shows, contests (pie eating, pumpkin decorating and more). Special events are held each weekend including World Pumpkin Pie Eating Competition, Sept. 28-29; World Pumpkin Weigh Off and Dinosaurs in the Corn Maze, Oct. 5-6; Pumpkin Olympics and annual Pumpkin Drop, Oct. 12-14, plus Zombies in the Corn Maze, Oct. 12 and 13.

Pumpkin Fiesta at Becker Farms, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport. Open noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29, Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 26, 27. Weekend activities include pony rides, hay rides, goat races, bounce house, petting zoo plus u-pick apples, music and chicken barbecue. Cost is $8 for kids, $5 adults; ages 2 and younger are admitted free.

The MAiZE, 3901 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Eight-acre corn field includes the MAiZE with two interactive mazes ($12), plus a family maze ($3 for ages 3 and older). Events include hay rides, Pumpkin Wipeout, activities for kids include pumpkin decorating and carving. Extra cost for Cornyard activities.

Events

Sept. 20-21: 8th annual Oktoberfest in Williamsville, Island Park and along Main Street in Williamsville. Authentic German food, beer, music, ceremonial keg tapping and family friendly activities. Farmers’ market opens at 8 a.m. Sept. 21. Free trolley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Main Street. Hayrides, train rides and crafts.

Sept. 20-22: Festival of Grapes, village of Silver Creek. With entertainment, midway, food and arts and crafts.

Sept. 20-22: Oinktoberfest, held at the Great Pumpkin Farm, Clarence. State barbecue cook-off with beer and wine tent, plus entertainment. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Sept. 21: Falling Leaves Craft and Vendor Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Crafts, collectibles and baked goods.

Sept. 21 – Reinstein Woods Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Nature activities, exhibits, animals, scavenger hunt and entertainment.

Sept. 21: Zittels Country Market Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zittels, 4415 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg. Baby farm animals, crafts, bounce house, straw maze, games. Food by Weidner’s Chicken Barbecue and Jim’s Food Truck, Pumpkins, harvest décor and more for sale.

Sept. 21-22: Niagara Wine Trail Harvest Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Tickets are $27 at the wineries. Commemorative wine glass, wine paired with harvest-themed samples at each participating winery of a salad, soup, appetizer, side dish or dessert. Designated drivers and non-drinker attendees don’t need tickets.

Sept. 28: Becker Farms Oktoberfest, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport. Music, apple picking, wagon rides, family activities and release of the Becker Brewing's Red Oktoberfest.

Sept. 28: Larkinville Fall Festival, noon to 5 p.m. in Larkinville. Outdoor artisan market, music, alpacas, food trucks and special events at neighboring businesses.

Sept. 28: Locktoberfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 57 Canal St., Lockport. Celebration of local farms and heritage with tours, food, music, kids activities, local produce, wine and spirits, artisans and vendors selling jewelry and accessories.

Sept. 28: Orchard Park Chamber Oktoberfest, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Orchard Park Village parking lot (behind KeyBank). Traditional music by the Frankfurters from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. German cuisine, drink, vendors and entertainment.

Sept. 28: Old Falls Street Oktoberfest. 1 to 8 p.m. along Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Music, dancing with the German American Musicians Association plus authentic German food and drink.

Sept. 28-29: Appleumpkin Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. One Main St., Village of Wyoming. Historic annual fall arts and crafts festival with vendors, strolling entertainers, balloon artist, juggler, music and seasonal treats. Festival parking ($5) benefits Wyoming Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department with free shuttle service.

Sept. 28-29: Roycroft Campus Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Artists and antique vendors, local produce, pumpkins, music, food and drink, kids games and animals from the Thistle Creek Alpacas and Wild Spirit Education.

Sept. 29: Busti Apple Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Busti Historical Society, 3443 Lawson Road, Jamestown. More than 100 craft booths, farmers' market, music, dance, a Civil War reenactment and demonstrations including weaving, candle making and quilting.

Oct. 5: Graycliff Fallfest. 2 to 6 p.m. Graycliff, 6472 Old Lakeshore Road, Derby. More than 20 vendors, music, activities plus food from O’Brien’s Farm Fresh Kitchen food truck and desserts from Sweet Indulgence.

Oct. 11-13, Ellicottville Fall Festival. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to midnight, Oct. 13 in downtown Ellicottville. Arts and crafts, carnival rides, entertainment, food and drink. Shuttles available ($3).

Oct. 12-14, Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Letchworth State Park. Annual fall festival includes more than 300 vendors plus food, entertainment and family activities.

Oct. 11-12, Buffalo Zoo Trick or Treat Weekend. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Trick or treat for the kids, hay rides, face painting and other family activities. Admission is $15 general with discounts and family packs available.

Train rides

Fall foliage and Halloween-themed train excursions from the Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway (BC&J). Trains depart Erie Railroad Depot (4 Scott St., Hamburg) on Oct. 5, 6, 19, 20, 26 and 27 for trips to Eden Valley. Trains depart Zittels Country Market on Sept. 28 and 29 for Water Valley. Trains leave both locations at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the 90-minute round-trip rides. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for ages 2 to 12; children on laps ages 2 and younger are free.

Spooky Steam Halloween train rides are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and 27 from the Hamburg Depot. The ride is 2.5 to 3 hours and includes pumpkins for children; costumes are encouraged. The ide includes a stop at Zittel’s Country Market for family activities. Tickets are $20 ages 12 and older; $15 for ages 2 to 12; children younger than 2 on lap, free.

Book train rides at bcjrailroad.com, except those departing Zittels which must be booked through Zittels.