Niagara Falls woman admits burning sister-in-law with boiling water

A Niagara Falls woman pleaded guilty Thursday to seriously burning her sister-in-law by throwing a pot of boiling water on her during an argument.

Jeana A. Marino, 42, of Dudley Avenue, faces up to seven years in prison when she is sentenced for second-degree assault Nov. 20 by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baerhe said the victim, Lola A. Marino, 46, of New York City, has undergone skin grafts to repair burns on her side, back, legs, hands and feet. She may need more surgery.

The attack occurred May 25, 2018, in Jeana Marino's home as the women argued over whether Jeana's son should go to college, Baehre said. Police reported at the time that the women shoved each other and Lola threw a cup of lemonade at Jeana before Jeana retaliated with the boiling water.