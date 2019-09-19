Niagara County police agencies rack up 112 arrests in warrant sweep

In a two-day effort Wednesday and Thursday, police agencies in Niagara County arrested 112 people on warrants that in some cases were three years old.

Every police agency in the county, including state and federal agencies, took part in the roundup, the results of which were announced Thursday at a news conference in Lockport.

Some were fresh cases, including grand jury indictments. Others were bench warrants issued against defendants who skipped court dates, according to Undersheriff Michael J. Filicetti, who led the operation.

"With several hundred warrants outstanding in the county, we felt it was necessary to get together as many resources as we could and go out and effectively start executing these warrants," Sheriff James R. Voutour said. "We know it makes the streets safer, and we want to hold people accountable for their actions in Niagara County."

In all, the warrants served included 43 felony charges, 64 misdemeanors and 21 violations.

Officers attempted to serve 370 warrants during the two-day blitz.

"Sometimes they go unaddressed because of manpower issues," said Capt. E. Bryan DalPorto of the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The officers' efforts were bolstered by the Niagara County Crime Analysis Center, located in Niagara Falls. Analysts and intelligence officers started to work on locating the suspects weeks in advance, DalPorto said. They also worked as the officers fanned out to attempt the arrests.

"It's real-time information, which is something we have not always had in Niagara County," DalPorto said.

"When people are out and they commit several crimes, they tend to move around a lot," Filicetti said. "We track them down. We try to find new addresses."

Some highlight arrests included Walter Fraser, 41, of Lockport, who was charged with two felonies for alleged manufacture of methamphetamine; Tyree Walker, 31, of Niagara Falls, who turned himself in on two drug felonies in the County Jail parking lot; and Dante Shine, 37, of the Falls, wanted on two Family Court warrants and for child endangerment.

Also, Scott Petts, 37, and Vincent K. Martin, 52, were picked up on felony welfare fraud-related charges filed in Lockport; and Michael English, 57, of Niagara Falls, was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty.

"This will not be the last warrant sweep we conduct," Filicetti warned.

He urged those who know they have warrants against them to turn themselves in.

"And now my office will do the business of prosecuting the individuals picked up in this sweep," District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said.