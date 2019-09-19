Share this article

News staff NFL predictions for Week 3

The NFL season is upon us and members of The Buffalo News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 3, beginning with the Thursday night game.

Point spreads are through Thursday morning. Asterisk indicates best bet.

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
Titans -1 1/2 at Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars
SUNDAY
at Bills -6 Bengals Bills Bills* Bills*
at Eagles - 6 1/2 Lions Lions Lions Eagles
at Patriots - 22 1/2 Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots
at Vikings -9 Raiders Raiders Raiders Vikings
at Chiefs -6 1 /2 Ravens Chiefs Ravens Chiefs
at Colts - 1 1/2 Falcons Colts Falcons Falcons
at Cowboys - 21 1/2 Dolphins Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
at Packers -7 1/2 Broncos Packers* Broncos Packers
at Bucs -6 1/2 Giants Bucs Bucs Bucs
Panthers - 2 1/2 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
at Chargers - 3 1/2 Texans Chargers Texans Chargers
at 49ers - 6 1/2 Steelers 49ers 49ers 49ers
at Seahawks - 4 1/2 Saints Saints Seahawks Seahawks
Rams -3 at Browns Rams Rams Rams
MONDAY
Bears -4 at Redskins Redskins Bears Bears
Last week 8-8 8-8 7-9
Season 15-17 14-18 17-15

