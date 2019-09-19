New 'Be in Buffalo' initiative touts midlevel jobs to lure workers

The struggle to attract skilled workers to the Buffalo Niagara region is getting a new push from a local business development group.

The new initiative, unveiled Thursday by Invest Buffalo Niagara and called "Be in Buffalo," targets four sought-after occupations in the engineering, technology, finance and health sciences fields that pay mid- to upper-level wages.

At a time when the pool of unemployed workers locally is at its lowest in nearly 30 years and the region's population is stagnant, attracting new people to the region is an important hurdle that must be cleared if Buffalo Niagara is going to grow at a pace that is anything close to the national average.

So the Invest Buffalo Niagara initiative is trying to call attention to job opportunities locally that might be interesting to the tens of thousands of expatriates and local college graduates now scattered throughout the country.

The initiative aims to be more than just a job posting site. While there will be some highlighted job postings, much of the initiative is aimed at touting the Buffalo Niagara region as an affordable, comfortable market that not only is a good place to raise a family, but also offers opportunities for further career advancement.

Adding further pressure to local employers are the demographics of the Buffalo Niagara workforce, which tends to be older than the national average. That means the wave of retirements as the baby boomer generation ages is having a big impact on employers here, at a time when the region's stagnant population prevents them from tapping into the growing flow of new residents found in other, faster-growing parts of the country.

"This talent cliff, particularly for some high-skilled jobs, is coming," said Jenna Kavanaugh, Invest Buffalo Niagara's chief operating officer. "Employers were really finding a stress point."

The Invest Buffalo Niagara initiative will focus on graduates from the 21 colleges in Western New York, from the University at Buffalo and Canisius College to Medaille College. The group also will send newsletters targeting expatriates whose information has been culled from publicly available sites, such as LinkedIn.

The idea is not so much to tout the midtier and upper level jobs that are available – Kavanaugh says the listings on the site are meant to spark interest, not be comprehensive – but to let those potential job candidates know what's happening in Buffalo and discuss the kind of life and careers that are possible here.

"They're familiar with it. Maybe they just need to be reintroduced to it," Kavanaugh said. "We think it's a good story."

That story partly will be built around anecdotes and profiles about workers who have moved here and their impressions on what they've experienced since.

The site will tout the region's quality of life. The region's average commute of around 20 minutes, for instance, could be a powerful lure to a worker in a congested city like Boston or Los Angeles, where getting around by car can be time-consuming and frustrating. Another section of the website will highlight things to do in the region, from craft breweries and coffee shops to sports and other things to do.

The initiative also will include a social media campaign orchestrated by Greg Pokriki, Invest Buffalo Niagara's content and digital marketing specialist.

"We're going to have some fun with that," Kavanaugh said. "Accessibility and commute time is a really big discussion point."