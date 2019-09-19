My View: Does 'business casual' include my pajamas?

By Al Greene

Working from home, after giving up my office in a downtown office building, has posed a number of dilemmas I had not thought about.

First on this list is when should I take off my pajamas. Leaving them on means saving time in getting to my office, now located in the second bedroom of my suburban apartment.

It also means saving a considerable number of minutes when it comes to taking a nap. No need to take off a shirt, hang my pants and change into sleeping gear. I had to chuckle the first time I was typing up a document, knowing the receiver of the document would never know it was put together by a man in his PJs.

I consider my pajamas “business casual” and thus am up to date on the fashion scene.

Next, I am have a hard time figuring out if 10 a.m. is too early to eat lunch. Since I’m still getting up at 6 a.m. and get to the office after a quick 10-second amble across the dining room, I am pretty much ready to eat after four hours of activity. Normally brunch is my favorite meal and I tried to end what I had to do downtown by 11 so I could enjoy it. Now, however, with nourishment set to go in the fridge, and, having worked up an appetite, it seems perfectly acceptable to eat whenever it is necessary. The only problem I’m having is if you have lunch at 10, what do you call it when you eat at noon?

The mail has posed another problem. It remains a mystery as to when exactly the mail arrives. A neighbor said it shows up promptly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thus, my dilemma is how many times a day should I walk up and down a flight of stairs to check on it? I suppose I could take the elevator, but then I wouldn’t be able to say I got my exercise for the day. Since walking up and down the stairs every hour tires me out, it gives me good reason to take a nap. Besides, I tell my cardiologist that I do stair climbing for exercise every day. She seems very impressed.

I have been tempted to call colleagues and tell them I can hardly wait until the first 6 a.m. blizzard because I don’t have to drive through it. No more waiting at the South Grand Island Bridge, the big blue water tower, the Kensington or the 400 entrance to the Thruway. I think I’ll wait until the first debilitating snowstorm and call them when I know they will be stuck in traffic. I love my sense of humor.

Don’t think, however, that working at home doesn’t have its dangers.

I was walking to my office in my socks, having left my slippers in the bedroom, when I stepped on a hard piece of cereal. “Ouch,” I said, to show you how serious it was. But it left me with another question. Can I file a workers' compensation claim for my cereal injury? A question, no doubt, no one who has ever worked from home ever pondered.

Household chores also raise questions. I have become an expert on moving our trash container from the closet near the front door to outside the front door where it is picked up. I’ve even put a new trash bag in the trash container in the kitchen.

But what about more serious matters. Should I use the extra time I have picked up to do the laundry, sweep the floor, run the dishwasher or chop wood for our fireplace?

I once bought a chainsaw but never was allowed to use it because those dearest to me thought I would kill myself and every other nearby living thing.

I have had much to think about since moving my office to my apartment. All of this has tired me out. I’m going to take a nap.

Al Greene is a lawyer who works from home when he’s not napping.