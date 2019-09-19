Mexican national sentenced to 120 months in prison on child pornography conviction

A citizen of Mexico who lives in Dunkirk has been sentenced in federal court to serve 120 months in prison and 30 years of postrelease supervision after his March conviction on a charge of possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on June 5, 2018, a search warrant was executed at the Dunkirk residence of 26-year-old David Flores-Torres, a Mexican national.

During the search, law enforcement seized from Flores-Torres a cellphone that contained 79 images and 14 videos of child pornography, some of which depicted minors under 12 years old, as well as depictions of violence, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Flores-Torres also received and distributed child pornography that he had received from others with whom he communicated using his cellphone and the internet.

Flores-Torres also admitted that on three occasions during 2017 and 2018, he engaged in sexual contact with two children under the age of 18.