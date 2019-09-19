McDONALD, Nelson C.

McDONALD - Nelson C. September 16, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Farren); dear father of Stacy (late Richard) Fuller, Mark Schmidt, Jr. and Donald (Debora) Blatt; also survived by 9 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two siblings. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd., same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie Funeral Home), Friday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Services will take place at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veteran's. Online condolences may be shared at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com