Skyway plan's impact on drive time? 'About 5 minutes'

Southtowns residents shouldn't fear long delays driving to downtown without the Skyway, said an urban designer on the team that submitted the winning Skyway competition entry.

"If you are working in the downtown core, the additional time it will take is really about five minutes," said William Price of the SWBR design firm in Rochester. "It's one of those things that's hard for people to believe, but that's really all it's going to add to their trip."

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Skyway's days as a mover of vehicles will come to an end. That followed the announcement that the winning proposal in the governor's "Aim for the Sky" competition called for removing part of the Skyway and converting the other half into a scenic overview and promenade for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The third-place winner called for eliminating the Skyway altogether.

The plan that eventually emerges for the Skyway corridor is likely to blend ideas from a few proposals, said Howard Zemsky, chairman of Empire State Development and chair of the selection committee.

But casting the Skyway as part of Buffalo's past but no longer its future has some in the Southtowns worried about how they will commute to downtown once the concrete structure is gone.

The Skyway and Route 5 serve drivers from Lackawanna, Hamburg, Evans and points west heading into downtown Buffalo. More than 42,300 vehicles on average cross the Skyway daily, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Southtowns commuter network includes surface streets, the 190, the Thruway, and Routes 219 and the 400.

The winning "City of Lights" plan calls for dispersing traffic onto expanded side streets and over a lift bridge, all of which would be phased in over 12 years. Cuomo told The Buffalo News that infrastructural changes needed before work on the Skyway could start could be done in half that time providing federal funds are available.

Tifft Street extension

A key part of the plan calls for extending Tifft Street about one mile and turning it into a 4-lane road to carry much of the traffic from Route 5.

The traffic study was done by Fisher Associates, a planning and engineering firm with clients in the transportation field.

"We think Tifft is going to take the majority of the traffic inbound," Price said.

He estimated about 40% of the cars during peak travel times would utilize Tifft, with about half turning left on South Park Avenue and the balance heading to the Niagara Thruway.

Up to 40% of the vehicles would take Ohio Street, according to the plan, with up to half taking Louisiana Street to the Niagara Thruway or north to Exchange or Seneca streets and the balance taking Michigan Avenue.

Tifft would be extended as it turns off Fuhrmann Boulevard and over railroad tracks between Silo City and a berm along Abby Street, on up to South Park. It would then continue across South Park northeast along the railroad track, where the plan calls for a new bridge across the Buffalo River where a railroad bridge crossing once was.

Tifft would then continue up to the intersection with Elk Street and Joseph Coppola Boulevard, where an off-ramp exists. The plan adds an on-ramp to the I-190 eastbound, with travelers able to access it or go to the I-190 westbound on-ramp on Seneca Street.

The plan also uses city routes.

From South Park, commuters could go up Smith Street and Fillmore Avenue, or head to Hamburg Street and get on Seneca Street or Exchange Street to go downtown, Price said.

The idea for the Tifft Street extension came from a previous study by the state Department of Transportation in the early 2000s, Price said. It was also mentioned in another study for an Elk Street redevelopment plan.

"This has been proposed twice, cost estimated and vetted," Price said.

From Ohio Street, travelers could take a right at Louisiana toward an interchange for the 190, or keep going across the 190 to the west end of Larkinville. They could then take Exchange or Seneca streets to downtown.

A bridge is also proposed over South Michigan and across the ship canal, though Price said that was only projected to handle 5% to 7% of the traffic.

The different street options would make for a lot of choices in the winter, when the Skyway can be treacherous, Price said.

"During the snowstorms, now you're looking at Michigan, Ohio, Louisiana, South Park, Elk and the new Tifft extension all taking that traffic," he said.

The proposal also calls for widening a portion of Fuhrmann Boulevard.

Elizabeth Carey, a spokeswoman for the AAA of Western and Central New York, said she understands why some Southtowns commuters might be anxious about losing the Skyway.

"I go downtown for all sorts of events, so I feel the pain of the Southtowns commuter," said Carey, who lives in Lake View in Hamburg.

The AAA of Western and Central New York hasn't taken an official position on the removal of the Skyway. But Carey said transportation is evolving and will continue to do so over the coming decades.

"We're talking about autonomous vehicles and vehicles of the future, and more," Carey said. "It's an exciting time for transportation, but everything takes some getting used to."

Removing the Skyway to open up more of the waterfront to public access and redevelopment is ultimately in the region's best interest, Hamburg Supervisor James Shaw said.

While it takes time for people to adjust to change, they can, he said, drawing a comparison to people getting used to wearing seat belts after they became a legal requirement.

The Skyway's need to be closed frequently during the winter because of high winds, ice and snowstorms and other dangerous conditions are a mark against it, Shaw said.

He said the removal of the Father Baker Bridge in Lackawanna and upgrades to Fuhrmann Boulevard have made for a smoother commute for Southtowns residents.

"I don't see it adding significant drive time to the folks who live in the western part of Hamburg who use the Skyway all the time," Shaw said.

It can be hard for people to imagine Buffalo without the Skyway, said Hal Morse, executive director of the Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council.

"It's been there, what, 60 years?" said Morse, a member of the "Aim for the Sky" selection jury. "So, most people probably have never driven any other way. It's been there all their lives."

However, drivers adjust when, because of weather or construction, the Skyway is closed in one or both directions, Morse said.

He said the proposal to remove the Skyway and shift commuter traffic to upgraded surface streets and highways "conceptually" shows promise.

The selection jury's approval of the "City of Lights" plan indicated it saw merit in the transportation alternatives.

But Morse said more extensive design and engineering studies must come.

"An operational analysis will need to be done during the environmental impact phase, which would be much more detailed and indicate the extent to which improvements need to be made," Morse said.