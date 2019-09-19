Lockport moratorium on Davison Road development blocks apartments for substance abusers

The Lockport Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on development of the former Niagara County infirmary property on Davison Road, blocking, at least for now, an unpopular plan to build 65 apartments for recovering substance abusers.

The law bars approval of any Zoning Board request for development in a recreational zone, which is the classification of the 17.5 acres that LHC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lockport's Mulvey Construction Co., bought from the county last year.

Cazenovia Recovery Systems wants to convert the old infirmary into apartments, while also constructing some new buildings. Nearby residents have protested the idea.

The border between the city and town of Lockport runs through the infirmary building. LHC's request to move the boundary so all the property is in the city was defeated last month.

The town portion is zoned single-family residential. The moratorium envisions a review of the city's zoning of the site during the six months, with the town invited to take part.