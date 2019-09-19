Letter: Stricter laws must protect animals and punish abusers

I wanted to write in response to the recent article regarding City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio and his release of Antonio Martin. This behavior is so disturbing and the fact he was just released leads me to believe this judge isn’t taking this crime seriously.

There is no excuse for abusing an innocent animal. None. In addition, sending pictures of the dead tortured animal to its family? This behavior is not only morally unjustifiable but is criminal.

There is no doubt that we need to work as a community to demand stricter laws protecting animals, but while we are fighting for that, I will be following this case and urging that this “man” is punished to the full extent allowed.

Leslie Wheeler

Buffalo