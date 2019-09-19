Letter: Nadler, Pelosi are wrong for not doing their jobs

Just recently Jerry Nadler stated on one side of his mouth that “Tyrant Trump” needed to be impeached. On his very next breath he stated on the other side of his mouth that the American public needs to be behind impeaching the president.

Both Nadler and Nancy Pelosi need to understand that impeachment is not a popularity contest. When a police officer apprehends somebody for committing a crime, he does not ask the onlookers or people in the neighborhood if he should arrest the suspect. No, he charges him with the crime and takes him to jail.

Robert Mueller made it very clear to them that it is Congress’ Constitutional duty to hold the president accountable for his crimes, because under current department of justice guidelines, Mueller cannot do so.

Congress, through impeachment, is the only way to police a president who continually commits crimes and Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi are cowards for not immediately carrying out the oversight duty demanded of them by impeaching Donald Trump.

Tom Duffy

Lake View