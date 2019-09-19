Letter: Here are a few proposals to solve the nation’s issues

After watching Donald Trump’s reelection tirade since his taking office, and the continued barrage on cable news, I feel it’s time for a change.

I think any campaigning should start six months before election day. After almost four years of whose the best candidate, and who can beat whom, by the time election day comes around most people are so worn out, they don’t worry about voting.

Any commercial donations should be eliminated which would stop companies from buying their way into anything. Returning that money to the employees of said corporations should go a long way to improving the way of life for many people.

Making election day standard for the country should be the norm, and eliminating the Electoral College would give the popular vote back to the people. Remember our self-styled leader lost that vote.

A mental exam would go a long way to preventing another Trump, and term limits for everyone would give us a pool of fresh ideas going forward. A vacation system allowing for the rotation of everyone instead of extended shutdowns would go a long way to getting something accomplished. The president, because of the status of the office, would be given four weeks’ vacation and limited use of Air Force One. Camp David, which is a secure location, should serve for the president’s “down time.”

Maybe a vote by citizens would eliminate the inability of our elected officials to solve gun control as well as other pressing issues that our elected officials can’t come to terms with.

I know these ideas will probably go nowhere but I do know we deserve more than the status quo, and one can always hope that we see change.

Frank Maddock

Clarence