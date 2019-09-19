KeyBank to hold business-boosting networking event

Entrepreneurs and small business owners will have a chance to network and learn about resources available to grow their businesses, at an upcoming KeyBank event.

The KeyBank Business Boost and Build program event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, at Key's branch at 752 E. Delavan Ave. in Buffalo. The event is free; attendees are asked to register by Sept. 23 at buffaloinfosession.eventbrite.com.

The session will be hosted by the program's local partners, the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center and the Westminster Economic Development Initiative.