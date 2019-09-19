KeyBank CEO Beth Mooney to retire in 2020

KeyBank chairman and CEO Beth E. Mooney will retire at the beginning of May 2020, the Cleveland-based bank announced Thursday.

Christopher Gorman, who currently serves as president of banking, will be her successor. Effective immediately, Gorman was promoted to president and chief operating officer and was named to the board. Gorman was widely seen as the likely successor to Mooney.

Mooney has served as chairman and CEO since May 2011, after joining Key in 2006.

While Key is based in Cleveland, Mooney has become a familiar face in Buffalo since Key acquired First Niagara Bank and expanded its presence here.