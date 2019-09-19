Jury convicts armed robber after 5-day trial

A jury has found 23-year-old Jamarr Rainey of Buffalo guilty, as charged, on one count of first-degree robbery, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The jury rendered its decision Wednesday following a five-day trial.

At about 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018, Rainey approached a woman sitting in her SUV parked on Cornwall Avenue in Buffalo. Rainey displayed a handgun and forced her out of the vehicle. He then ripped off her gold necklace and drove off in her SUV, prosecutors said.

She called police and provided a description of the suspect. About three hours later, Buffalo police officers spotted Rainey driving the stolen vehicle on Parkside Avenue. He stopped the SUV and ran from the scene. He was apprehended a short distance away on Woodward Avenue.

Rainey faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on Oct. 22. He remains in custody.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Officers Courtney Tripp and Trevor Sheehan. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Colin X. Fitzgerald and Lauren Nash.