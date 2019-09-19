Juror selection begins for trial of Erie County deputy Achtyl

The judge asked one group of a dozen potential jurors for the trial of Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl if they had seen newspaper or other media accounts of the case.

Four raised their hands Thursday during an early phase of jury selection. But none said they had an opinion about the guilt or innocence of Achtyl, who is standing trial on four misdemeanors stemming from the bloody arrest of a Buffalo Bills fan outside New Era Field in 2017.

Body camera video of the arrest circulated widely.

Achtyl hit the fan with a baton, threw him to the ground and arrested him after the fan swore at him.

Now Achtyl is to be tried on two counts of assault, one count each of falsifying business records and official misconduct.

Once six jurors and two alternates are selected, the trial is to begin next week before Orchard Park Town Justice Jorge de Rosas.