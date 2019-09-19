Judge bars North Tonawanda condo project

A group of North Tonawanda residents have succeeded, for now, in blocking a condominium project they have been fighting for two years.

However, an attorney for the developer, MCW Construction of North Tonawanda, said the project will be resubmitted after the developer makes changes to comply with the ruling.

"We are diligently working on what the court had addressed to make the proper changes to our procedure," said Michael G. Putzak, MCW's attorney. "We're going to make sure every I is dotted and every T is crossed."

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon ruled the city didn't follow proper procedure in approving the 64-unit project – 16 buildings of four units each on an open 9.2-acre site at 1100 Sweeney St.

Thirty-one neighbors challenged the project after it was approved twice by the North Tonawanda Planning Commission.

The residents are worried about increased traffic, rainwater runoff, the loss of about 4 acres of trees and harm to wildlife in the neighborhood near the Erie Canal.

"This project's been around for 10 years. It's been approved two other times by the (city) Planning Board," City Attorney Luke A. Brown said.

In a six-page decision, Sheldon ruled that state law was violated because the Niagara County Planning Board wasn't asked to reapprove the plan after a new environmental assessment was filled out by the developer in May 2018.

The county board had voted in favor of the project in early 2017, followed by the city commission's first approval in August 2017. But after the neighbors challenged the ruling in court, the city panel rescinded its approval on May 1, 2018, with the consent of the developer.

The new environmental assessment form was submitted eight days later, but there was no evidence the project ever was resubmitted to the county Planning Board, Sheldon wrote.

"The city did not send to the county Planning Board what they should have sent them after they did the second round of work," Richard J. Lippes, attorney for the neighbors, said Tuesday.

"To me, the project didn't change very much," said Dale W. Marshall, the city engineer. "It always had access to East Goundry Street at the north end of Sweeney Street at the south end."

The lawsuit acknowledged that the site plan wasn't changed, only the environmental assessment form, which Lippes deemed inadequate.

On May 24, 2018, Sheldon issued an order blocking work on the project, but the city commission approved the project again on Aug. 6, 2018. A month later, Lippes filed a revised lawsuit on behalf of the neighbors.

Sheldon wrote that there were other issues that might have caused her to block the project even if the paperwork had been in order.

The lawsuit noted that the city code requires a developer to save at least 50% of trees that are more than 8 inches in diameter, but none of the trees would be saved. Nevertheless, the city commission ruled the project would have no significant environmental impact.

"It appears from the record before this court that the board did not take a 'hard look' at substantial issues and did not make a reasoned elaboration for their determination," Sheldon wrote.