HOCHULSKI, Caroline (Zatyko)

HOCHULSKI - Caroline (nee Zatyko)
September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester; dear mother of Thomas (Paula), Richard (Francine) and the late Robert Hochulski; loving grandmother of Kristen, Michael and the late Bobby and Laura; sister of the late Julia (George) Gesse and John (Mary) Zatyko; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 1-3 and 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Timothy's Church, East Park at Ensminger, Tonawanda (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kidney Association of WNY. Caroline taught kindergarten for over 20 years at St. Elizabeth's School.
Funeral Home:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
