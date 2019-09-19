HOCHULSKI, Caroline (Zatyko)

September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester; dear mother of Thomas (Paula), Richard (Francine) and the late Robert Hochulski; loving grandmother of Kristen, Michael and the late Bobby and Laura; sister of the late Julia (George) Gesse and John (Mary) Zatyko; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday 1-3 and 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Timothy's Church, East Park at Ensminger, Tonawanda (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kidney Association of WNY. Caroline taught kindergarten for over 20 years at St. Elizabeth's School.