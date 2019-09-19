High School Extra: Tonsoline gets 400th win as Iroquois field hockey coach

When the late Chuck Funke, athletic director at Iroquois, asked him to take over the junior varsity field hockey team at the school Pete Tonsoline thought it would be a temporary assignment.

Wednesday Tonsoline celebrated his 400th career victory as varsity head coach at the school. It came in a 4-1 ECIC League win over visiting Eden.

“I didn’t know anything about the sport,” Tonsoline admits, but he learned fast, most of it from varsity coach Barb Miller, whom he replaced in 1994. “She was quite a legend. She did it for 21 years before me and won more than 250 games,” Tonsoline said.

Since then his teams have won eight Section VI titles, three regional crowns and in 2016 lost a 1-0 game to Lakeland from the Hudson Valley area in the state championship game.

Iroquois this year has won four straight since losses to strong Williamsville North and Clarence.

“It’s a unique group,” Tonsoline said. “I have 15 seniors out of 29 girls on the roster.”

Tonsoline keeps a large squad because most of this year’s team will be wiped out by graduation.

Quinn Wierzbowski, Jillian Quinn, Ava D’Amato and Alexandra Wyman scored in Wednesday’s victory. Freshman Hayden Herbold, who shares the goalie duties with junior Madison Miranda, played the whole game against Eden.

D’Amato is the fourth sister to play for the team and is being recruited by Mercyhurst where her sisters Mia and Abby play now. Forward Elizabeth Fonfara is the third of three sisters to play for Tonsoline.

“I was a year out of coaching football when Chuck Funke recruited me to fill in for one year,” Tonsoline said with a laugh. “And here I am. Best mistake I ever made.”

Timon-Wilson game moved

The site for Friday night’s Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. Wilson football game has been changed to Grand Island High School at 6:30 p.m. It had been scheduled at Wilson.

O’Hara gets Riddell grant

Cardinal O’Hara is one of 10 football programs from across the country to each be awarded $10,000 equipment grants by Riddell and retired NFL star Peyton Manning. The grants are part of the 2019 Smarter Football initiative and are being made to seven high school teams and three youth football organizations.

Each recipient can use the funds for Riddell’s latest helmets, shoulder pads, padded apparel, and blocking equipment.

Canisius-Joe’s tickets

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for Saturday’s St. Joe’s at Canisius football game at the Stransky Complex in advance.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at either school through Friday. Limited tickets will be available Saturday at the Stransky entrance, which opens at 11:30 a.m. The game starts at 1.

Big net win for Clarence

Clarence (7-0, 5-0 ECIC I) defeated visiting Orchard Park, 4-1, in their ECIC I girls tennis match on Wednesday, the first time the Red Devils have defeated the Quakers in many years.

“It’s been more than 10,” estimated Clarence Coach Mike DelSignore.

Madelein Eiss led the victory with a victory at No. 1 singles over Kelly Barnes of the Quakers, 6-1, 6-1. Julia Laspro and Madison Enser were other singles winners for Clarence while Ava Casell and Claire Keener teamed up to win the doubles points.

The teams will have their rematch on Oct. 2 at Orchard Park.

Hutch tops Lafayette

Hutch-Tech (3-1) hung the first D’Youville Cup League I soccer defeat on Lafayette. Olivier Nikwigze, a junior forward, scored the first two Hutch goals in the first half and assisted on the third in the second by junior Emmanuel Enock.