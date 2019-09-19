Hepburn's focus: 'Do whatever is expected' and lead South Park to victory

Mykell Hepburn’s focus is on getting better and helping South Park win as many football games as possible. Of course, he and the Sparks hope the total winds up being enough to experience championship glory.

But there’s still a lot of season left so let’s focus on the present.

When the junior was asked if he’s surprised by his early success at the varsity level during South Park’s 2-0 start, the 6-foot, 17-year-old quarterback kept it real.

“My first varsity game I threw for 364 yards,” he said after a recent practice behind South Park High School. “That was big. Some varsity quarterbacks don’t even do that.”

Hepburn came within 12 yards of matching the school record for most passing yards in a single game in his Week One debut against Grand Island. He followed that with another solid outing against Amherst.

Hepburn has passed for six touchdowns and 607 yards. He hopes to continue doing his job well as he leads unbeaten South Park into another Class A-2 Division clash at 7 p.m. Friday. The Sparks take on a better-than-their-record-indicates Kenmore East (0-2) crew at Sparky Adams Field.

The Bulldogs have lost two close ones, while South Park has won its first two games by a combined score of 92-18.

Can the Sparks’ offense keep this up?

“We have a really good receiving corps, we’re running it well and the offensive line has done a really, really good job,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said.

Then there’s Hepburn. A good quarterback at any level makes a team that much better.

“He’s been continuing to get better week to week,” Delaney said.

Hepburn’s done well, but he’s still learning. This is only Year 3 of his apprenticeship as a signal-caller.

The athletically gifted Hepburn is a converted wide receiver who didn’t play quarterback until his final year of youth football in the 130-pound division. When he showed up as a freshman at South Park, he did so with the intention of throwing passes, not catching them.

Good call.

Hepburn helped the Sparks to a 14-2 mark during his two seasons on junior varsity, including last year’s 8-0 campaign.

While success at JV doesn’t mean instant stardom at varsity, Delaney knew he had an athlete who could have been an asset on varsity last year. However, South Park already had a senior at quarterback – meaning Hepburn would have played a different position, likely receiver, had he been with the big team.

What to do? Hinder the future quarterback’s development for trying to win now (keep in mind the Sparks made the playoffs) or leave him on junior varsity to continue getting snaps and gaining more experience under center?

Delaney resisted temptation.

“We made that decision he was good with it … and he’s shown a lot of growth,” Delaney said. “I think with his football IQ he just needs to continue to grow, continue to understand where we’re trying to put the ball and why we’re trying to do certain things. He still has mechanical breakdowns at times. … He’s able to watch some film of himself.”

Hepburn said having quality receivers, including Brandan Brown, Dre Augustiniak and Jayson Armstead makes his job easier.

Hepburn’s name has already been lumped with ex-South Park quarterback and 2015 Buffalo News Player of the Year Tyree Brown, who holds the team record for passing yards in a game.

Nice compliment, but there are differences. The first: Hepburn is taller than Brown. Then there’s the fact Brown led the Sparks to a state championship. Hepburn is preparing for his third varsity game.

Still …

“He’s not as fast as Ty,” Delaney said. “He was a do-it all and we had some good receivers when we won (in 2015). Mykell throws really well and has really good escapability. As the year moves on, we’ll probably design some runs around his escapability.”

Meanwhile, Hepburn’s focus:

“Do whatever is expected of me and get the win,” he said.

This week’s top games

• St. Joe’s at Canisius, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stransky Complex. You know a rivalry is huge whenever it receives the Great American Rivalry Series treatment. It’s not the first time in the 16 years of the Great American series that the spotlight has shown on this heated Western New York battle. Canisius enters this clash 0-2 but has beaten the Marauders 10 straight times. That includes last year’s 34-28 thriller in which the Crusaders rallied to score the go-ahead touchdown with 7 seconds left. St. Joe’s is 1-1 following last week’s rout of Bennett. Marauders lead all-time series 47-40-3 with their last win coming in 2011 Monsignor Martin semifinals (48-47) on a game-ending 2-point conversion pass by Chad Kelly to Rod Payne.

• Jamestown at Bennett, 7 p.m. Friday at All High Stadium. First of back-to-back Erie County appearances by the unbeaten Red Raiders and their star running back/linebacker Savon VanSickle. Bennett looking to rebound from nonleague loss at St. Joe’s against another of Western New York’s signature programs. Both teams 1-0 in Class AA.

• West Seneca East at Starpoint, 7 p.m. Friday. Matchup between unbeaten division rivals. West Seneca East, which reached the state final, bludgeoned Starpoint during last season’s highly anticipated meeting, 59-22.

• Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) at St. Francis, 7 p.m. Friday. Reigning Monsignor Martin champion Red Raiders bring a 1-1 mark into their home opener after splitting nonleaguers with Erie (Pa.) and Steubenville (Ohio).

• Pioneer at Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m. Friday. Reigning Class B runner-up Pioneer brings unbeaten record into Niagara County to face a Lancers crew that fell to 1-1 after dropping a tough 18-13 decision at Cheektowaga last week.