HAURIK, Norman E.

HAURIK - Norman E. August 29, 2019 at age 64. Beloved son of the late Norman and late Edna (nee Schwenker) Haurik; dear brother of the late Gretchen (Robert) Hewson; nephew of the late Robert (Adela), Lee (late Norene) Haurik, Doris (Herbert) Lerner, Annabelle and Kathryn Haurik; cousin of Kenneth Haurik, Charles Haurik, Glenna Rychnowski, and Alan Lerner. Funeral Service in Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.