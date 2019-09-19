GRIFFITH, Robert D.

80, of the Town of Niagara, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on January 14, 1939 he was the son of the late Gwilym and Agnes (Muyrsimfabian) Griffith. Robert was a Machine Operator at Carborundum Corporation until his retirement. He is survived by his brothers, Albert (Margaret) Griffith and John (Debbie) Griffith; nephews, Cam, Christopher, Greg, Eli, Gwilym and Tovya; niece, Misha. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gwilym Griffith, who passed away February 21, 2019 and nephew, Paavo. There is NO PRIOR visitation. Funeral Services and Burial will be held 10AM on Saturday, September 21st at Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, 5871 Military Road, Lewiston, NY with Pastor Matthew Kofahl officiating. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com to leave your online condolences.