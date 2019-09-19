GRANDITS, Gertrude L.

GRANDITS - Gertrude L. September 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, George; survived by loving children, George (late Cheryl), Karen Iydorczak (late Daniel), Doreen Baumgardner (Thomas) Lamoreaux, Greg (Martha), Lisa (David) Monolopolus; grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 17. Faithful member of Creekside Assembly of God. A spiritual guide to family and friends, nurturer, counselor, loved life, family and her God. Served a career helping home owners as a mortgage broker. A Celebration of life will be held, Saturday 10:00AM at Creekside Assembly of God, 2625 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, NY 14228. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM at the Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Cheektowaga, NY. Interment at Bath National Cemetery.