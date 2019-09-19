GORDON, Gerald C.

GORDON - Gerald C. September 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving father of Kim L. Goins; cherished grandfather of Cameron Martin and Jasmine Goins; caring brother of James H. (Mary) Gordon, Jr., Rosina Bolden, Amelia (Russell) Porter, Lillian Lewis, Roxie Ann Gordon and the late Donald (late Edith) Gordon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 5 to 7 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry St). Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 5 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 185 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com