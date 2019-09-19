GARBY, Betty D. (Stein)

Age 91 of West View, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Garby, Sr.; adored daughter of Edward and Isabella (Gangloff) Stein; loving mother of James (Alice) Garby, John (Kelley) Garby, Jr., Kathleen (Danny) DeWald, Barb (Woody) Williams and Robert (Sandy) Garby; proud grandmother of Theresa, James, Christopher and Meghan; proud great-grandmother of Amanda and Star Lynn; sister of the late Marie Trautman, LaVerne Stein and Edward Stein. Betty is also survived by many nieces, nephews and an "adopted" grandson Alex. Betty grew up in Buffalo, New York, where she was a founding member of the "George Street Gang." After she married and moved to Elma, New York, she was active in local politics and was head of her party's voting inspectors for many years; in Elma, she was a member of Annunciation Church. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed crafting, couponing and solving word-search puzzles. But, when asked, Betty would say that her greatest and proudest accomplishments were raising her five children and taking care of her husband. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends and will always be remembered for her quick wit, curiosity, attention to details and organizational skills. A Memorial Mass celebrating Betty's life will take place on Saturday, September 21st at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Condolences my be offered online at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.