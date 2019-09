ELDRIDGE, Arlene L.

ELDRIDGE - Arlene L. Sunrise, October 28, 1953 - Sunset September 1, 2019. There will be a 12-4 pm Memorial and Celebration Service Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Ephesus Ministries, 80 Durham Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com