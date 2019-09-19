EDWARDS, Jack E.

EDWARDS - Jack E. September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Putzbach); dear father of Kelly Marie Thomas and the late Kimberly Ann; beloved grandfather of Makenna and Matthew Capan; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Saturday at 10 AM. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Jack was a 40+ year member and past chief of Depew Fire Department and Hose Company No. 1, and a longtime employee of National Fuel. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com