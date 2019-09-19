Editorial: Picking Lockport's wallet

The unions seem to hold the reins in the City of Lockport when it comes to spending, diminishing the role of the people charged with crunching the budget numbers to the benefit of taxpayers.

In a recent ruling, five years after the city reduced the number of firefighters on each shift to cut expenses, a state arbitrator decided that the “unilateral decision” violated the city’s contract with its firefighters’ union.

In an overtaxed state, antiquated contracts should not force municipalities to spend more money than necessary. Yet, it is happening.

The recent ruling dictates that Lockport hire more firefighters – and pronto. That would raise the minimum number of firefighters on each shift from six to nine. The arbitrator, Michael S. Lewandowski of the Public Employment Relations Board, argued that doing so would improve fire protection and firefighter safety, an argument echoed by retired union president Samuel G. Oakes. Oakes testified in a May 23 hearing in City Hall that, “Nine firefighters is not optimal, but it is workable for us.”

No one wants to endanger firefighters, or the public. The public has entrusted elected officials to carefully consider staffing levels, putting safety first. Officials had to make tough decisions back in September 2014 because of the city’s dire financial state, which was resolved by a state bailout. Now, its finances seem subject to union self-interest.

Finance Director Scott A. Schrader said the city would need to hire 12 more firefighters to restore the department to the same 48-member roster before minimum staffing was reduced in 2014. The change would incur starting costs, including salary and benefits, of $78,000 which translates into $936,000 for the 12 new hires – in the first year.

It would also mean, Schrader continued, a 12% property tax increase for 2020. Hiring will not happen quickly, as no civil service list for firefighters exists.

Mayor Michelle M. Roman must try to regain some say, and toward that end, the city is determining whether to appeal the ruling in court, although that it may not be eligible for State Supreme Court since it already went to court twice in 2014 to stop the arbitration. It lost both times.

The city today has 36 firefighters thanks to a federal grant it won in 2016 to pay for four more firefighters. That lifeline expires in early 2020, meaning the city will have to find the money for those positions, on top of the expenses of the latest ruling. Taxpayers will end up on the hook, again.