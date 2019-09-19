DENK, Marjorie (Fiegl)

September 16, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of Eugene Denk; dear mother of Carol (Hiram) Willis and David (Carmen) Denk; loving grandmother of Kyle Willis, Kellan Willis and Ariel (George Aguilar) Willis; sister of Robert Fiegl, the late Harry (Frances) Fiegl and Ruth Hooper; sister-in-law of Charles Hooper and the late Teresa Fiegl. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road) where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Marjorie was a member of the George F. Lamm Post #622 Ladies Auxiliary, Voyager 51 La Femmes and an avid bowler. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com