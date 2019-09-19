Demolition on former Northtown Plaza to start this month

The Massachusetts-based developer that plans to transform the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst into a lifestyle center said demolition on the existing structures will begin this month.

WS Development said this keeps the project – which has suffered delays since the company acquired the Sheridan Drive property in 2015 – on track for construction to wrap up next summer and the first stores to open in fall 2020.

The first stage of Northtown Plaza's redevelopment was finished in September 2017 when a Whole Foods Market opened on the site of a former Bon-Ton store.

In the months before and after this opening, WS Development cleared longstanding tenants out of the retail buildings to the west of Whole Foods and removed asbestos in preparation for its overhaul of the plaza.

The company plans to construct six buildings around a public green that would feature a mix of retail shops, restaurants and other outlets. WS in early summer unveiled its Station Twelve rebranding for the property.

The company has blamed the delays in starting construction largely on the difficulty, under the current retail climate, in getting tenants to sign leases for the new-look plaza.

WS has named nine future tenants, including L.L. Bean, Banana Republic and Public Espresso + Coffee. Brian Sciera, the company's senior vice president for leasing, identified another to The Buffalo News: Vineyard Vines, the preppy clothing brand.

WS has turned off utilities on this western side of the property to make way for this month's expected start of demolition, Sciera said. Site work, including infrastructure and building foundations, would begin soon after and construction on at least five of the six buildings would finish by June, he said.

The tenants then would build out the store interiors, with the first shops and restaurants opening in October 2020, Sciera said.