September 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Crangle; loving twin sister of Joseph F. (late Rita) Crangle and the late John J. "Chris" (Audrey) Crangle, Edward J. (Mickey) Crangle, Eugene V. (Mignon) Crangle, Margaret N. Crangle and Maureen T. Crangle; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where prayers will be offered at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mark RC Church at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com