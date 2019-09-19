Construction worker injured in two-car crash in Amherst

A construction worker was injured after he was struck by a car and then pinned between two vehicles following a two-car crash Thursday morning in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department.

The 56-year-old from Niagara Falls, who police described as a roadway construction worker, was pinned between one of the vehicles and a parked dump truck before being freed by members of the Snyder Fire Department. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Twin City Ambulance with a lower leg injury.

The crash occurred just before 7:50 a.m. on Kensington Avenue near Lamarck Drive. A 2012 Chevrolet, driven by a 19-year-old woman from East Aurora, collided with a 2018 Jeep driven by a 25-year-old man from Cheektowaga. The Chevrolet then hit the construction worker, who became pinned between the Chevrolet and the parked dump truck.

The accident is under investigation. Amherst Police request that anyone with information about the accident call them at 689-1311.