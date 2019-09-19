CICERO, Franceen L. (LaPaglia)

Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald Cicero; devoted mother of Christine (Daniel) Mordaunt, Charles Kritz and Ronald L. Cicero; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Carly, Daniel II, Grace, Charles and Gianna; adored great-grandmother of Emma; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Antoinette LaPaglia; dear sister of Nancy LaPaglia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., on Saturday at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com