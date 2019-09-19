Buffalo residents encouraged to register security cameras, to help solve crimes

Buffalo residents are encouraged to register their home and business surveillance cameras with the Buffalo police – to assist in solving crimes.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Thursday joined Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo to promote the SafeCam program.

By registering their security cameras with the program, residents give permission to police to locate their surveillance cameras and obtain video footage that can be used in the prosecution of crimes.

Flynn said earlier this year, the District Attorney's Office prosecuted a violent purse-snatching using video evidence obtained from a homeowner whose security camera is registered with Buffalo SafeCam.

On May 27, the victim, an elderly woman, was pushed to the ground, fracturing her pelvis and had her head slammed to the ground as the assailant ran off with her purse, the District Attorney's Office said.

A video taken by a neighbor provided evidence of the attack and resulted in the prosecution of 61-year-old Clay Rhodes, of Buffalo, who pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Rhodes was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Those interested in taking part in the program are required to provide basic contact information and the location of their cameras, the District Attorney's Office said.

Participating residents will be contacted by telephone with a request for a police officer to visit their home or business to verify the provided information. Registration is free and personal information remains confidential, the District Attorney's Office said.

To register a home or business, residents may visit the Buffalo police website and fill out an online form or call BPD headquarters at 851-4444.