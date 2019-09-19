Devin Singletary remains out of Bills' practice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is not practicing for a second consecutive day after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's victory against the New York Giants.

The rookie was listed as day to day by coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday.

Tight end Tyler Kroft appears to be a full participant for a second consecutive day. Wide receiver Andre Roberts, who has been sidelined with a quad injury, also is in uniform.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is in a red noncontact jersey for a second consecutive day. He was listed as limited Wednesday with a neck injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson, who missed the Giants game, is not practicing.

Running back Frank Gore and tight end Lee Smith are not practicing on veteran rest days.