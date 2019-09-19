Bills' O-line braces for Geno Atkins' devastating bull rush

Fans of physical line play can keep their eyes on Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins on Sunday to get a demonstration on a football adage: low man wins.

Atkins, No. 97 for the Bengals, has made seven Pro Bowls and earned two first-team All-Pro honors despite the fact he entered the NFL in 2010 as an undersized, fourth-round draft pick.

In some ways, the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Atkins is a model for Bills rookie Ed Oliver, who measures 6-1 7/8 and 287 pounds.

Atkins wins with elite quickness. But unlike a lot of undersized linemen, he also has a devastating power bull rush, because he plays low to the ground and gets underneath the pads of guards and centers.

“Atkins is a very unique guy,” said Paul Alexander, a Rochester native who was the Bengals' offensive line coach from 1994 to 2017. “He's short but he is extremely powerful in the hips and arms.”

How do you stop a good bull rusher?

“I’m a big guy myself, so I love bull rushes,” said Bills guard Jon Feliciano. “You have to keep your hands inside, strike first and make sure their hands don’t get in your chest. If that happens, you’re fighting an uphill battle.”

Making sure the defensive lineman doesn’t get an open shot to the chest is easier said than done against Atkins.

“When you watch him come off the ball on the snap,” Alexander said, “it's amazing that he has his hands immediately out in front of his body, and he's able to punch and extend in a remarkable way. That makes it hard because when you're short and small and you have that kind of strength, there's no surface for the blocker to put his hands on.”

(On this play last Sunday, Atkins blew up San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg into the backfield for what should have been a third-and-1 stuff. It wound up being a 34-yard gain.)

“With Atkins, you have to strike first,” Alexander said. “I practiced against him every day. If you let Atkins get into your body, he'd knock you on top of the quarterback. The best way to block Atkins is get your hands out in front and on him quickly and not absorb him, but try to twist him off his rush angle.”

Atkins can play over either guard or the center, but he plays more often in the 3-technique position over the shoulder of the left guard, Quinton Spain’s position.

Here's another "low man wins" run stuff for Atkins against the 49ers:

When an offensive lineman senses he’s losing the power battle against a bull-rusher, the adjustment is to take a hop-step back with both feet while thrusting the hips forward. Think of propping a chair against a door handle.

“You’ve got to do that quicker rather than later,” said Spain, “because if you do it later, you’re going to be in the quarterback’s lap.”

It’s a move offensive linemen practice from high school on, but it’s not so easy when a 300-pounder with world-class athleticism is leaning on you.

“An analogy I use is it's like a wrestler when your opponent tries to shoot a double-leg takedown,” Alexander said. “Wrestlers call it a sprawl. You shoot your feet back, you put your chest on the guy, and he pushes his face in the mat.”

Here's a good example of guard Laken Tomlinson using a hop-step back to re-establish leverage after Atkins' initial bull rush:

The Bengals gave up 259 rushing yards in the 41-17 loss to the 49ers. It was not Atkins’ fault. He was sensational in the game, by far the best Bengals defender on the field.

“Geno’s one of the most gifted interior linemen I’ve ever seen or gone against,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “I’ve gone against him and it was a long day for me my rookie year. So I have the utmost respect for Geno, and I think everybody in the league does.”

The 30,000-foot view: The Bengals were 12-4 in 2015 but went 6-10, 7-9, 6-10 the next three seasons to prompt the ouster of coach Marvin Lewis. Bengals owner Mike Brown let too many good players from that 2015 team walk in free agency. Andrew Whitworth, Kevin Zeitler, Mohammed Sanu, Marvin Jones and Rex Burkhead all exited. The Bengals should have found a way to keep some. The Bengals have drafted well the past decade but put too much faith in their ability to replace key parts. Now they have cast their lot with a 36-year-old head coach who they hope is a cutting-edge offensive mind. Zac Taylor, a former Nebraska quarterback, was a protégé of Sean McVay with the Rams. Talk about a fast rise. Taylor was the Rams' assistant receivers coach in 2017 and QB coach in 2018. Before this year, his play-calling experience was five games for the Dolphins in 2015 and the 2016 season for the University of Cincinnati. Still, it’s a good gig for Taylor. The Bengals are known for their patience, and that’s what any first-time head coach deserves.

Weak link: The Bengals’ offensive line was a question mark entering the season and is dinged up. The Bengals are on Option C at left tackle. First-round draft pick Jonah Williams from Alabama was lost for the season to a shoulder injury. Plan B was ex-Bill Cordy Glenn, who was supposed to start at guard when Williams was drafted. But Glenn has been out with a concussion. Next up is Andre Smith, on the downside in his 11th year. The Bengals have called surprisingly few outside zone runs the first two weeks. That play is a staple of the Rams’ offense, which Taylor has brought to Cincy. At some point, they’re going to have to get that play going. Taylor said there have been extenuating circumstances. Seattle dared them to pass, so they did. And the Bengals fell behind fast against the Niners.

Matchup watch

Joe Mixon vs. Tremaine Edmunds. Mixon is the key to the game for the Bengals. If Cincinnati is one-dimensional against the Bills’ pass defense, it’s in trouble. Mixon is an upper-echelon NFL talent at running back. A second-round pick from Oklahoma in 2017, he rushed for 1,168 yards last year. Mixon moves well laterally. He gets low to initiate contact. He’s explosive. Yet he’s had just 17 carries for 27 yards so far against two good run defenses (Seattle and San Francisco). The Bengals need Mixon in this game.

Jerry Hughes vs. left tackle. Hughes has a favorable matchup. Andre Smith was not supposed to be starting at left tackle this season. He gave up six sacks in a half-season of snaps last year and has allowed two this year. He also has been battling a sore groin this week. If he can’t go, journeyman John Jerry (late of the Giants and Dolphins) gets the call. We’ll see how much help the Bengals want to give the left tackle.

Bengals CBs vs. Bills WRs. William Jackson is a good No. 1 corner although he hasn’t been rock solid the first two weeks. He usually stays on the right side (although against Seattle he moved around). No. 2 corner Dre Kirkpatrick had six pass interference flags in 2017. Slot corner B.W. Webb led the NFL with six defensive pass interference penalties in 2018. Neither Jackson, Kirkpatrick or Webb are great in run support. There is opportunity on the edges if the Bills’ WRs block well.

Stat for the road: The Bengals were 32nd in the NFL on third-down defense last season, allowing 48.8% conversions. That was worst in the NFL in the last six years. The problem was the back seven, not the front four. First-time coordinator Lou Anarumo hopes to make a difference. Through two games, the Bengals have allowed 9 of 21 conversions (42.8%).