Hamburg's Jake Dolegala, grandson of AFL champion, back in Buffalo with Bengals

Greg and Tia Dolegala had just pulled up to a liquor store in Connecticut to pick up pregame supplies before catching a train to New York City, where their youngest son and his Central Connecticut State teammates were playing Fordham later that night.

Their oldest son and his girlfriend were in the back seat.

That’s when Tia’s phone began to ring. It was a FaceTime call from her middle child, Jake.

“I just told them straight up: ‘Hey, guys, I made the 53,’ ” Jake Dolegala said Wednesday. “And they went crazy.”

The former St. Francis quarterback and CCSU star had made the Cincinnati Bengals’ regular-season roster as an undrafted rookie free agent, the third-string QB behind starter Andy Dalton and fellow rookie Ryan Finley, a fourth-round draft pick.

Cincinnati was releasing last year’s backup, Jeff Driskel, with an injury settlement.

“We were all screaming, crying," Tia said. "People were looking at us like we were nuts because the car was just kind of bouncing around with the four of us inside. It was pretty crazy, but it was very thrilling. We were all in shock.”

The Dolegala family is planning for another epic pregame celebration Sunday, when the undefeated Bills (2-0) host the winless Bengals (0-2) in the home opener at New Era Field. Greg said about 10 to 15 family members and friends plan to wear Dolegala Bengals jerseys to the game, an unusual development for the Hamburg residents and lifelong Bills fans.

Jake’s maternal grandfather, Al Bemiller, played on the Bills’ offensive line for nine seasons, winning AFL championships in 1964 and ’65.

“It’s a little different, yes it is,” Greg said, conceding that he’ll probably “go half and half” and wear Bills gear, as well.

“If he was starting,” Greg said about Jake, “I’d be all Bengals. There’s no question.”

Jake Dolegala, listed at 6-foot-7 and 242 pounds, has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback, the arm strength to make every required throw and the mobility to evade pass rushers, which he demonstrated in the preseason.

Dolegala completed 10 of 12 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-23 loss to the Giants on Aug. 22, then played the entirety of the Bengals’ 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 29, when he completed 28 of 42 passes for 254 yards.

Dolegala hoped for the best but was prepared for the worst when his phone rang on the morning of Aug. 31, the day NFL teams had to chop rosters from 90 to 53 players in advance of the regular season. It was Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

“And he kind of scared me to begin with,” Dolegala said, recounting the conversation.

“Hey, Jake, we’ve got a problem,” Van Pelt said.

“Oh, God. What is it?” Jake replied.

“We’ve got to find you a place.”

“What does that mean?”

“You made the 53!”

“I just went nuts,” Dolegala said. “It was a very exciting moment. I tried to keep my cool on the phone, but I was obviously excited and I called my parents right after and they went insane.”

Dolegala has been inactive for each of the Bengals’ first two regular-season games and is expected to be sidelined Sunday.

He serves as the scout team quarterback throughout the week, this time doing his best to help his Cincinnati teammates prepare to face Josh Allen.

“Whatever I can do, I’m trying to do it for this team to get in the win column,” Dolegala said.

It’s a wonder he’s made it this far.

In 2013, Dolegala started just three games as a high school senior at St. Francis before needing season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He spent a postgrad year at Milford Academy in New Berlin before signing with FCS Central Connecticut State, where he set the school’s career passing record.

Last season, as a senior, Dolegala completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,221 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was not invited to the NFL scouting combine, but went on predraft visits with several teams and worked out at the University at Buffalo’s pro day, impressing enough to get signed as a priority free agent.

Dolegala said there is an obvious and massive difference between his college experience and the NFL.

“There’s no comparison,” Dolegala said. “Just the amount of talent around me, it’s completely different from what I was accustomed to at Central. But it’s great. The game’s a little faster, but nothing I can’t handle. I think I bring a lot to the table and my game has transitioned well.”

The pace of the regular season has been a surprise.

“These weeks are quick turnarounds, especially when some of these guys are getting banged up and whatnot,” Dolegala said. “It’s a quick turnaround for some of these veterans, and that was kind of the thing that shocked me. It’s one game after another and you’ve always got to be on your game.”

He said it’s been impossible to ignore all the injuries to starting quarterbacks around the league: Nick Foles, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are already shelved for extended periods. Cam Newton’s availability is a question. And with Sam Darnold out sick with mono and backup Trevor Siemian injured, the Jets were down to third-string quarterback Luke Falk on Monday Night Football.

“They always say in this business, ‘You’re one snap away,’ ” Dolegala said. “And that came to reality for the Jets, obviously, this past week. So I’m just doing everything I can to prepare myself and be ready if my number’s called.

“It’s tough, for sure. I kind of dealt with that in training camp, too, not seeing a bunch of reps and then getting thrown out there those last couple of games of preseason. But I just take a lot of mental reps. You’ve really got to know the playbook and do your film study and then just let the game come to you.”

Dolegala said he’s been to plenty of Bills games with his grandfather, who at 81 is dealing with memory lapses from dementia. But he knows none will compare to Sunday.

“There’s going to be a lot of people there for me, just to see me on the sideline,” Dolegala said. “But the support from home, it’s been crazy. It’s been unreal. I’ve been getting texts all week. It’s going to be exciting.”

The Dolegala family again will celebrate, just like on that Saturday in August when Jake called his parents to deliver the news of a lifetime.

A short time later, Greg and Tia emerged from that liquor store in Connecticut with a little something extra, something special: a bottle of champagne.