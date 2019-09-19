View from Vegas: Betting trends and pick for Bills-Bengals

Tasked with playing their second consecutive game at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills stayed in the same hotel last week – with players lodged in the very same rooms – to mimic the lead-up to their opening week 17-16 comeback win over the New York Jets. They proceeded to trounce the Giants, 28-14, to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

On the other side of the script, the Bengals wasted a good effort on opening week at Seattle when they slept through a 41-17 loss at home to San Francisco last Sunday. The good news for Bengals fans, though, is that new head coaches who open up with losses in their first two games of the season are 12-6-1 against the spread in the third game, including 5-1-1 against the spread as underdogs of less than seven points.

Cincy’s 4-1 against the spread underdog log against NFC foes also comes into play this week. Meanwhile, the Bills have found the going tough when trying to stretch a two-game win streak into three as evidenced by their 3-13 straight up and 4-11-1 against the spread when coming off consecutive wins both straight up and against the spread.

In a game dripping with value, we’ll not only take the points but call for the upset as well.

Cincinnati over Buffalo by 3

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.