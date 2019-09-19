Ticket prices for Bills' home opener continue to rise

The price for tickets to Sunday’s Bills’ home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals continues to rise as the game gets closer.

According to TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace, the average price for a remaining ticket is $131.24.

While that is substantially less than the NFL average for Week 3 games of $201.49, it would be the most ­­­expensive ticket for a Bills home opener in at least five years.

Tickets for the home opener were averaging $102.73 before the season began, but have averaged $163.06 in the less than two weeks since.

According to TickPick’s algorithm, the best available seat is Section 133, Row 3 for $581.

As of Wednesday night, the cheapest available seat on Stubhub was $93 for Section 315, Row 33.

As it stands, the average price for next week’s game against the New England Patriots is $163, but expect that number to surge if the Bills beat the Bengals.