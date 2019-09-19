Bills tight end Tyler Kroft injures ankle in practice

Tyler Kroft can't catch a break.

First, the Buffalo Bills' tight end suffered a broken right foot on the team's first day of spring practices. The injury kept him out of all of training camp, the preseason and the first two regular-season games.

Kroft's return appeared to be imminent. He practiced fully Wednesday, but Thursday brought about another setback.

Coach Sean McDermott said Kroft suffered a left ankle injury during Thursday's practice. The coach added that further evaluation will be required before the severity of the new injury will be known.

"He's a great young man," McDermott said. "Comes from a great family. He's worked extremely hard. The players see that. They know it. So just pray that he comes out OK from this. Either way, we're going to support him."

Kroft, who signed a three-year contract with the Bills this offseason, will miss a chance to go up against his former team Sunday if the ankle injury proves serious. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Bengals, who made him a third-round draft pick in 2015.

If Kroft cannot play, the Bills will continue to use Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Dawson Knox as their tight ends on game day.

Running back Devin Singletary missed his second straight practice Thursday, diminishing the rookie's chances of being able to face the Bengals. Singletary was on the sideline at the start of practice, but did not have a helmet. He didn't take part in any drills. McDermott said he'll get another update on Singletary's condition Friday morning, but if he's not able to practice at all this week, he likely won't play.

"In most cases, that's how I like it, yeah," McDermott said when asked if a player needs to practice before playing in a game.

Slot cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring) also did not practice for a second straight day.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White continue to sport a red, non-contact jersey during practice. He participated on a limited basis, with McDermott saying he thought White was "moving in the right direction."

Running back Frank Gore got a veteran rest day. Without Singletary, the Bills have just Gore and T.J. Yeldon as running backs on the 53-man roster.

"I'm confident in the backs we have," McDermott said. "There's no crystal ball here. With every position, the 46 (active players) is always, get on your knees and pray about it, and hope you're right."