A meaty pitch lands a $10,000 prize

Moriarty Meats won $10,000 in the finals of Ureeka's small business pitch competition on Wednesday at the Innovation Center.

Four other finalists each won $5,000 prizes: Alpine Made, Big Norwegian Kombucha, Renew Bath and Body and Zandra Beauty. A special, additional $2,500 award was given to Big Norwegian Kombucha.

The competition was a partnership between Ignite Buffalo and Ureeka, a digital platform for underrepresented small and medium sized businesses.