Yoga class to be held Sunday on battleship at Naval Park

Catherine Cook-Cottone founded and leads Yogis in Service. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)
Yogis in Service will host its fourth annual Battleship Yoga program Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park at Canalside.

The hourlong class – centered on themes of service and gratitude – starts at 11:30 a.m. aboard the USS Little Rock. The $20 cost includes naval park admission for the day.

All levels and all ages welcome. Shelter on ship is available, so event will come off rain or shine. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in the events section at squareup.com/store/yogisinservice.

