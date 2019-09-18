WOODMAN, Edward J.

WOODMAN - Edward J. 54, of Hamburg, entered into rest September 15, 2019. Beloved son of the late Harriet (Jean) Woodman; devoted brother of the late Dennis (Paige) Donovan; fond uncle of Steven (Justine) Donovan, Deborah Maloney, and great-uncle to Thomas Maloney and Jessica Donovan. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday (September 20th) at his home, 20 Browning St., Hamburg, NY, at 10 AM. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in Edward's memory to Erie A.R.C. Heritage Centers, 30 Wilson Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221.