WALENTYNOWICZ, Gene J.

WALENTYNOWICZ - Gene J. September 16, 2019, age 69, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Sandra (Grisko) Walentynowicz; loving father of Eric, Brett (Holly), Sarah Walentynowicz and dearly loved step-father of Richard (Samantha) Lyons and Jill (Tony) Arno; cherished grandfather of Brooke, Brynne and Carly; and Grampy to Ava, AJ, RJ, Ellie and Bella; dear brother of Sally Ann (Daniel) Pawlak, Susan Trifiletti, Gary James and Gail Walentynowicz; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday 4-7 PM at the Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 9:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg NY 14075. Kindly assemble at church. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association. Gene was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.